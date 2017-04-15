Pune development plan: State urged to keep DC rules in abeyance until plan finalised

Pune Municipal Corporation Pune Municipal Corporation

The National Society for Clean Cities (NSCC) has urged the Maharashtra government to keep the Development Control (DC) rules in abeyance till the Development Plan (DP) is finalised. Submitting its suggestion and objections on the development plan for the old part of Pune, it said the DC rules (DCR) were passed in haste. The DCR should be prepared as required for the correct and proper implementation of the Development Plan, it said.

“We object to the Development Plan not being prepared according to entitlement norms for various amenities and facilities. The information provided makes it impossible to find out if the reservations provided for amenities and facilities in the DP are at all adequate,” it said. It suggested that the 2011 population census be considered while deciding on the need for amenities and facilities in the DP.

The NSCC has also objected to the ad hoc marking of the proposed elevated metro alignment on the maps with a proviso that the alignment may be changed any time. It also objected to the Planning Authority not taking cognizance of the “Carrying Capacity” of the city. “This is determined by availability of water supply for drinking and other purposes, including industrial purpose. If the city is to remain sustainable and have a good quality of life, population density controls must be proposed and implemented. Promoting crowding does not mean that the city is either successful or sustainable,” it added.

The NSCC also suggested that the state government should prohibit the Planning Authority from going overboard, proposing higher FSI and taller buildings. “There is neither the water supply not the energy for it. The state government should promote creation of self-sufficient urbane settlements in the PMR region where people live, work and carry out their recreational activities in the same place,” it said.

