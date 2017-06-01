Two dead, 15 hurt in road mishap

Two persons were killed while 15 others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationery minibus near Indapur on Pune-Solapur Highway on Wednesday morning. The Indapur police said that a person, identified as Umar Sutar from Indapur, had passed away on Tuesday and his family members had hired the minibus and a tempo to take his mortal remains for last rites.

The two vehicles had stopped on the way, when a truck hit the minibus from behind killing two persons and injuring 15 others. The deceased have been identified as Riyaz Sutar (27) and Kalpana Sutar (50). Police said of the 15 injured, condition of eight was critical but they were said to be out of danger.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App