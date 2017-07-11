Maharashtra to wait for good spell of rain

According to officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD),Pune, there would not be any sudden change in the weather situation until conducive conditions which are likely to form around July 13. According to officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD),Pune, there would not be any sudden change in the weather situation until conducive conditions which are likely to form around July 13.

The wait for “good” rains over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada has extended as the southwest monsoon is expected to continue in its “inactive” state. Rainfall would largely remain scanty over most parts of the state and central India during all of this week, informed weathermen. However, the catchment areas have been experiencing rains, with water stock in major dams supplying water to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad showing respective increase.

“At present, there are no systems in either seas which can help trigger rains over most parts of Maharashtra. Even though Konkan continues to receive heavy rains, conditions are expected to change after July 13, bringing rains firstly over Vidarbha,” said A K Srivastava, head, climate monitoring and analysis group.

The large-scale absence of rains over Pune district since the start of July has brought its surplus rainfall figures down to 32 per cent from 77 per cent, which prevailed until June-end. Even Pune city, which received 200.7mm rainfall in June, has made paltry improvement in its quota of 226.3mm in the last ten days.

Rainfall in Maharashtra

“With the monsoon trough having shifted northwards and being active over Uttar Pradesh and the northeast since a fortnight, only its southward movement in the coming days will improve the rainfall. But this will happen gradually after July 15,” said another official.

Data by IMD during the last ten days indicate how sparse rainfall has pushed several rain-deficient districts of Vidarbha and south Maharashtra in the no-rainfall category for this time of the season. The few stations that reported rainfall on Monday were Bhramhapuri (32 mm), Gondiya (22 mm), Mahabaleshwar ( 11 mm), Bhira (6 mm) while all the rest places were dry. On Monday, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continued to pass through Barmer, Shimla and Jammu.

