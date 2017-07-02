Three killed as car, truck collide near Pawarwadi Phata on Jejuri Nira Road

Three persons died as a car and a truck collided near Pawarwadi Phata on the Jejuri Nira Road on Friday night. Police have identified the deceased as Manoj Govind Jadhav (35), Chandrashekhar Vasant Phadtare (38), Dhanaji Eknath Ghorpade (40), all residents of Padegaon village in Phaltan taluka of Satara district.

Police said Ghorpade, along with the other two deceased persons, was going to Nira in a car. Around11.45 pm, a speeding truck coming from Nira rammed into the car near Pawarwadi Phata. The impact was so severe that all three persons in the car were badly crushed. While Phadtare and Jadhav died on the spot, Ghorpade was rushed to a hospital in Jejuri. But he too died during treatment. Police have booked the truck driver, identified as Sandio Sudam Gajbe (24) of Mantarwadi, under Sections 279, 304 (a), 337, 338, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Assistant police inspector Ramdas Wakode is investigating the case.

