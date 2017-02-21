Maharashtra State police to get 100 new vehicles

In a move to increase its mobility, the Maharashtra State Police have acquired 100 Mahindra & Mahindra TUV 300 Four Plus Vehicles. Director General of Police Satish Mathur flagged off the vehicles and distributed the keys during a program at the State Police Motor Transport Department on Monday. Mathur said, “State government wants to increase mobility and technology in police force. “So we have procured these vehicles having proper facilities like power steering, safety features. We thank Mahindra & Mahindra company for making these vehicles available to the state police in a quick time period.”

Meanwhile, inspector general of police Fattesingh Patil said that in the last one year the motor transport department has purchased about 950 vehicles of different make. “It is ensured that vehicles that are sturdy and are effective while handling law and order situation, crime prevention, detection and patrolling. Good quality vehicles also help the police in reducing the response time in reaching the spot after an incident is reported,” he said.

Top police officers in the city including Pune police commissioner Rashmi Shukla were present for the function along with officials of the Mahindra & Mahindra company.