‘Spreading Hope’ joins hands with DaVita for organ donation awareness

Lourd Vijay, professional dancer and Guinness World Record holder, is all set to drive his social responsibility initiative called “Spreading Hope”, a not for profit foundation, on a mission to raise nation-wide awareness on kidney and the importance of organ donation. Vijay got diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease in 2013 and underwent a transplant in 2016.

Through Spreading Hope, he aims to drive from Chennai to Ladakh, covering 9,000 kms to spread awareness about the seriousness of kidney disease and inspire 10 million people to pledge their organs and save lives. The purpose is to engage with the government, corporates, educational and health care institutions to support the cause.

“Battling the illness for more than three years and going through an organ transplant was a traumatic experience for me. This Chronic Kidney Disease has changed the way I look at life. It has given me a new purpose and that’s how I started ‘Spreading Hope’…,” Vijay said.

DaVita, a Fortune 200 dialysis provider, is the principal contributor to the cause. The drive will conduct classroom-type sessions, no-cost kidney screenings and raise awareness on organ donation. Aditya Singh, Managing Director, DaVita Care (India) Pvt. Ltd, said, “Kidney disease is a silent killer, and awareness about it remains significantly low in India. It is important to detect the risk of kidney disease early on, so that progression of End Stage Renal Disease can be slowed. Through our association with the ‘Spreading Hope’ drive, we hope to help increase awareness of the same.”

Dr Avinash Ignatius, senior consultant nephrologist with DaVita Care, Pune, said, “One in 10 Indians are at risk of kidney disease, yet awareness about its seriousness remains low, at only 7 per cent. No-cost kidney screenings will be conducted at DaVita at Noble Hospital and Ruby Hall Clinic Wanowarie on August 26 and September 1 at 11 am.”

