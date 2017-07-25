Maharashtra spent Rs 1.5 crores for treatment of 76 critically ill swine flu patients in 2 years

On Monday, four more deaths due to swine flu were reported by the PMC and the PCMC. (Source: Express photo) On Monday, four more deaths due to swine flu were reported by the PMC and the PCMC. (Source: Express photo)

In the last two years, the state government has spent Rs 1.5 crore to reimburse the medical bills of 76 patients who were critically ill with H1N1 virus (swine flu). While 27 persons who could claim the state dole were economically disadvantaged persons from Pune, the family of a Thane man who died due to swine flu received the highest amount of Rs 10 lakh.

State health officials said that the man was admitted to a private hospital for more than a month. It may be recalled that the state had in October 2015 decided to provide financial assistance to the economically disadvantaged group of persons who were critically ill with H1N1 virus and had to seek life support via mechanical ventilation at a private hospital. A cut-off date had been set to provide this financial benefit to patients from March 2, 2015.

When contacted, Dr Satish Pawar, director of health, told The Indian Express that in 2015-’16, a total of Rs 1.32 crore was spent towards reimbursing medical bills of 61 H1N1 virus patients. In 2016-17, Rs 23 lakh was spent towards reimbursing the claims of 16 such critically ill patients. While 27 patients were from Pune, a majority of persons were from Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Latur and Buldhana.

Initially, an amount of Rs 3 crore had been set aside from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the payment was made as per the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates. People living below poverty line have to send their applications to the district collectorate. The civil surgeon then scrutinises the application and approves or rejects the claim.

The state had spent Rs 1.5 crore towards reimbursing the medical bills and the remaining amount had to be submitted to the treasury on account of the financial year closing. “Around 25 proposals are pending to be reimbursed and a proposal has been submitted for an additional Rs 2 crore,” state health officials said.

Since January this year, a total of 330 deaths due to H1N1 virus were reported across the state. A total of 3,101 patients have been tested with swine flu this year, Dr M S Diggikar, acting joint director of health, told The Indian Express. State health officials have urged people not to delay treatment for symptoms of fever and cold with cough. Dr Pawar pointed out that Oseltamivir (anti flu drug) was effective and required to be given within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms.

On Monday, three more deaths due to swine flu were reported by the PMC and one by the PCMC. According to PMC health officials, a total of 74 swine flu deaths have been reported in Pune since January this year. Of them, 22 persons were from the city while 52 were patients from outside Pune who had sought treatment at hospitals here. Thirteen persons are on ventilator support while 355 persons have tested positive with H1N1 virus since January this year.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, a total of 24 people died due to swine flu. Out of these, 13 were from outside Pimpri Chinchwad limits. Meanwhile, 193 persons have tested positive for the H1N1 virus since January this year.

