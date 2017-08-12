Maharashtra: Soon, a separate police commissionerate for Pimpri-Chinchwad

The police department has finalised the jurisdiction of the proposed Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate. The police department has finalised the jurisdiction of the proposed Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate.

Replying to an attention motion in the monsoon session of the state legislative assembly, Ranjit Patil, minister of state for home affairs Friday said the proposal for a separate police commissionerate for Pimpri-Chinchwad is in the final stages of approval. MLAs Gautam Chabukswar, Mahesh Landge, Lakshman Jagtap, Rahul Kul and Sharad Sonawane had tabled the attention motion in the legislative assembly in this regard.

Patil said that the demand for a separate police commissionerate for Pimpri-Chinchwad was made considering the rising crime in the region. He said that Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla has submitted a report to the government and the process of completing the legal formalities is on.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to be in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday for inauguration of a new building of Bhosari MIDC police station. Fadnavis may talk about the issue of separate police commissionerate of Pimpri-Chinchwad during this programme, sources said.

Meanwhile, the police department has finalised the jurisdiction of the proposed Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate. It includes some area under Pune city as well as Pune rural police. Along with Pimpri-Chinchwad, the proposed separate commissionerate will also cover Chakan, Dehu Road and Talegaon-Dabhade, which are currently under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police. The police department has also finalised the land on which the building of the proposed police commissionerate will be constructed.

