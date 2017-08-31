Rise in demand for electricity: Power utility proposes five extra high-voltage sub-stations

The MSEDCL has 27 lakh registered consumers in Pune district, out of which 21 lakh are in the city and Pimpri Chinchwad, M G Shinde said. The MSEDCL has 27 lakh registered consumers in Pune district, out of which 21 lakh are in the city and Pimpri Chinchwad, M G Shinde said.

Considering the rising demand for power, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has proposed five Extra High Voltage (EHV) sub-stations in the city and Pimpri Chinchwad. “With the city increasing geographically, be it IT Park at Kharadi or residential complexes at Wagholi, the power utility will have to cater to the rising demand for power. We have already registered applications from consumers who require 200 MW of power and electricity connections are being processed,” M G Shinde, Chief Engineer, MSEDCL, Pune zone, told The Indian Express.

The substations have been proposed at Khed city (Kanhersar), Cardio Thoracic Centre (Rasta Peth-Lulla Nagar), Bhugaon, Marunje (near Hinjewadi) and EON IT Park, Kharadi. “Presently, the peak demand for electricity is 1,700 MW every day. However, there has been a rise in the number of applications demanding more power. For instance, at Khed City, the requirement is to the tune of 100 MW power while at Eon IT park, the need is for 25-27 MW power. At the Military Hospital Cardiothoracic Centre, the requirement is also to the tune of 20 -27 MW . Recently, we also got an application from Reliance which wanted to set up a database centre and required 100 MW power,” Shinde said.

The demand in the next five years is anticipated to increase to another 1,000 MW for power and to cater to this a joint meeting of both MSEDCL and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) officials have proposed setting up five EHV sub- stations,” Shinde said.

The meeting was attended by Sanjay Taksande, Regional Director, MSEDCL, M G Shinde, Chief Engineer, MSEDCL, Pune zone and Rohidas Mhaske, Chief Engineer, Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) and other officials who took stock of the power situation in the city and district.

The MSEDCL has 27 lakh registered consumers in Pune district, out of which 21 lakh are in the city and Pimpri Chinchwad, Shinde said. There are 43 EHV sub-stations in the district, out of which 13 are in the city, Shinde said.

