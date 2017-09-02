Researchers find larvicidal agents in plants that can check dengue-causing mosquito

At the inauguration of the XIIth Joint National Conference of Indian Society for Malaria and other Communicable Diseases on Friday. Express At the inauguration of the XIIth Joint National Conference of Indian Society for Malaria and other Communicable Diseases on Friday. Express

At the entomology laboratory of Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), scientists have found promising larvicidal agents in common plants that can control the deadly dengue-causing mosquito. Studies in the last two to three years at AFMC’s Department of Community Medicine have been able to show water-based extracts of four commonly found plants tested as potential larvicide (an agent for killing larvae) against aedes aegypti, the yellow fever mosquito that can spread dengue, chikungunya and other diseases.

These plant extracts could be a fatal weapon in the present-day larvicidal armamentarium, researchers at AFMC said, adding that they have shown cent percent mortality even at level below recommended by WHO Pesticides Evaluation Scheme (WHOPES).

Vector control can play a key role in prevention and control of diseases like malaria, dengue and others. Dengue is endemic in the country and till August this year, data from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) shows that there have been 36,635 lab-confirmed cases due to this disease. There were 16,530 cases of dengue in Kerala, 6,919 in Tamil Nadu, 5,728 in Karnataka, 1,080 in Andhra Pradesh, 883 in Gujarat and 718 cases in Maharashtra.

While the armed forces strategy to tame this tiger mosquito has helped bring down the number of dengue cases, at AFMC, researchers tried to test botanical methods of controlling this vector-borne disease. Other than insecticides, the experts looked at other eco-friendly strategies to manage this vector. “So we looked at aqueous extracts of four plants — Cuscuta reflexa (Amarbel), Butea monosperma (Palash), Bougainvillea spectabilis and Saraca asoca. These plant extracts were tested against laboratory-bred mosquito larvae and wild mosquito larvae at the entomology laboratory at the AFMC. They tested as potential larvicide against aedes aegypti,” Dr Rina Tilak, scientist at the department told The Indian Express. The findings of these studies have been presented at various conferences and have picked up prizes, including the Avishkar award from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.

Taming the Tiger Mosquito: Armed Forces Strategy

Air Marshal Pawan Kapoor, Director General of Medical Services (DGMS, Air Force), Friday said that the incidence of dengue had come down across all Air Force stations. He said that there had been a definite decrease in the number of dengue cases and they had shared the model with the National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme authorities.

Speaking with mediapersons on the sidelines of the XIIth Joint National Conference of Indian Society for Malaria and other Communicable Diseases (ISMOCD) and the Indian Association of Epidemiologists (IAE), organised at the Armed Forces Medical College from September 1-3, Air Marshal Kapoor said they had formulated a new strategy “I Reach”.

“This involves roping in resource experts for augmenting community health. Here, we call primary care physicians – they are the ones who are monitoring the fever cases at the community level – and administer them a multiple choice questionnaire through the air force network. Half the questions are based on knowledge and the other half are application-based. This research helps us address their knowledge gap – be it knowledge about prevention of the disease, treatment and such. We go back on the Air Force network and bridge this gap. These good practices are now being implemented on ground and has helped bring down the incidence,” Air Marshal Kapoor said.

In his presentation, “Taming the Tiger Mosquito: The Armed Forces Strategy”, Brig A K Jindal, Deputy Director General, food inspection, Army HQ, New Delhi, said that they have adopted a proactive strategy. “Our teams were deputed at each Station Health Organisation in the country to check for breeding sites. Fever-testing kits and reporting each case has helped us tame this mosquito,” he said.

