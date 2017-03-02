Maharashtra: Post offices at Pimpri, Chinchwad to roll out passport services

The head post offices in Pimpri and Chinchwad are among the eight in Maharashtra to soon start operations of a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK). This step is being initiated with the rising demand for availing passports that the Ministry of External Affairs decided to deploy post offices for this special service.

Other cities, where post offices are scheduled to be equipped with passport services include Aurangabad, Beed, Mumbai, Jalgaon and Kolhapur.

With this new set up, the Pune Passport Seva Kendra hopes to be able to deliver the passports faster alongside helping applicants to travel to their nearby post offices in order to get passports issued.