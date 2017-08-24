PMC committee approves Rs 6,646-crore Ring Road project

THE CITY Improvement Committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved on Wednesday the civic adminsitration’s Rs 6,646-crore plan for development of the proposed High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR).

Also known as Internal Ring Road for the city, it will be a 36-km elevated route.

The Ring Road is expected to decongest the city roads and provide better connectivity to various parts of the city.

“The civic administration’s proposal for the Ring Road has been approved and directions have been issued to raise funds for implementation of the project,” said Mahesh Ladkat, chairperson, City Improvement Committee.

He added that the entire route would be elevated and civic administration has been asked to make plans for its faster implementation.

“Development of the proposed Ring Road has been pending for over 20 years. It (the route) is needed to decongest the city roads,” said Ladkat, adding that he would also discuss the proposal with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

As per civic administration’s plan, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,096 crore for development of the road and Rs 1,550 crore for land acquisition. It is expected to be constructed within three years, once the land is acquired and required funds are raised.

The development of Ring Road would require acquisition of land of forest department, railways, irrigation department and defence ministry. The road would be 35.96-km-long and 24-metre-wide. It would be a six-lane road with two dedicated lanes for BRTS and four lanes for private vehicles.

The provision for the Ring Road was part of the development plan prepared in 1987 and its alignment was changed wherever required. The road would pass through Bopodi, Pune University Junction, Senapati Bapat Road, Paud Phata, Karve Road, Dattawadi, Sarasbaug, Nehru Road, Lullanagar, Wanowrie, Ramwadi, Mundwa, Vadgaonsheri, Vimanagar Junction and Vishrantwadi.

The project would also include development of existing roads, which would be part of the Ring Road. There would be a total of 28 bus stops for BRTS on the route and the speed limit would be of 50 km per hour.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App