Maharashtra, other states to follow Ahmedabad’s heat action plan now

With intense heat waves becoming frequent, Ahmedabad’s heat action plan (HAP) will now be replicated by Maharashtra and other states as it puts in place an early warning system to protect residents from extreme heat. “The action plan has helped bring down mortality due to heat stroke,” said Dr Dileep Mavalankar, Director of the Gandhinagar-based Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) to The Indian Express.

IIPH is among the several agencies involved in preparing HAP and Ahmedabad was the first city in South Asia to inform citizens about extreme climates and how to take necessary action. Ahmedabad had witnessed severe heat wave in 2010 with temperatures touching 47 degrees celsius. In 2010 there were 274 cases of heat stroke and 65 deaths. But after HAP was implemented, the cases came down in to 64 cases and 15 deaths in 2014 and 57 cases and 11 deaths in 2015.

The HAP has helped in diminishing the adverse impacts of extreme heat by launching an early warning system for residents, preparing and training medical and community workers, raising public awareness related to health issues arising due to heat, and also indulging in coordinating inter-agency emergency response efforts. The Indian Meteorological Department defines heat wave as an increase of 5 degrees Celsius above the normal maximum temperature. An increase of 7 degrees Celsius on the normal maximum constitutes a severe heat wave.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman of the expert committee on communicable diseases told The Indian Express, “Maharashtra has decided to replicate it. At Nagpur, a pilot project was completed last year.” Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, Nagpur division’s HAP in-charge said, “Extreme heatwave conditions are being experienced in the last few years at Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha and Nagpur districts, extreme heatwave conditions, mainly in Chandrapur and Nagpur districts. However, measures like preparing public gardens as cool zones, involving 108 ambulance service to assist patients and setting up drinking water stalls across the city have helped.

Meanwhile 18 state-level representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority, Climate and Development Knowledge Network were among the numerous stakeholders who were part of the meeting called by Ministry of Earth Science and Department of Science and Technology on Tuesday. “It has been observed that there in data sharing concerning health aspects. Though it is present in few states, states like Tamil Nadu, Chattisgarh and a few others have shown keen interest in implementing HPA,”said AK Sahai, senior scientist and head of climate research and services at IMD, Pune.

