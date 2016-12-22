Maharashtra: Nigerian held, cocaine worth Rs 1.13L seized

The crime Branch of the city police has arrested a Nigerian national involved in illegal trade of banned narcotics substances. Acting on a tip-off to constable Shailesh Jagtap, a crime branch team, led by inspector Rajendra Kadam and assistant inspector Lakshman Dhobale, laid a trap and nabbed Levi Madukve (37) near Vijay Sales at Sadhu Vaswani Road on Monday evening.

The police have also seized 14.2 grams of cocaine, worth approximately Rs 1.13 lakh. According to the police, Levi was currently residing at Mira Road in Thane and at Nalasopara in Mumbai. He had come to Pune to sell cocaine. They suspect that his clients mainly include partygoers like students, IT professionals, businessmen.

Officials said that Levi had got a cocaine consignment from some racketeers in Mumbai and was selling it in Pune for Rs 10,000 per gram. Levi, the police said, had come to India on a tourist visa, which expired on December 12, 2016.

An offence has been registered against Levi at the Bundgarden police station under Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On November 10, the crime branch had arrested a Nigerian national Moses Aloka Francis (35), who was also a resident of Mira Road and was caught with four grams of cocaine and seven grams of mephedrone (MD) in his possession. Cops had nabbed Moses in Koregaon Park area after a thrilling chase during which he jumped from a compound wall of a building and injured his leg. Probe revealed that Moses was fond of football and had worked as a stuntsman in two Bollywood films. Police said Moses was famous as “Prince” among the drug racketeers and buyers in Koregaon Park and Kondhwa area.

Police officials said that a gang of Nigerian nationals in Mumbai is allegedly involved in a drug racket. They travel to Pune, sell drugs and go back to Mumbai.