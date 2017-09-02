NH4 widening plan stalled with 250 trees facing the axe

(above) Dehu Road Cantonment Board. The 4 km stretch being widened is between Nigdi and Dehu Road. (above) Dehu Road Cantonment Board. The 4 km stretch being widened is between Nigdi and Dehu Road.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), earlier in the week, pulled up officials of the Dehu Road Cantonment Board (DCB), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the state forest department for not clarifying the ownership of land along National Highway 4, where as many as 250 trees are facing the axe.

The four kilometre stretch along the highway, which is currently being widened between Nigdi and Dehu Road, has hit several roadblocks as the government bodies did not submit any plan for replanting the trees.

This had caught the attention of NGOs and locals in the area.

The DCB had issued a No-Objection Certificate in the matter and had passed the buck onto the MSRDC.

“The court had earlier accepted that the board has no say in the matter, but the law now needs revision,” said an official from the DCB.

“Unless it is clear who owns the land and which government body holds a say in the matter, the matter cannot be resolved. NGT too has sought for clarification, and if need be, an amendment in the clause,” said Shrikant Jogdand, Pimpri-Chinchwad secretary of Human Rights Protection and Awareness group.

In all there are 261 trees that need to be axed in order to complete the four-laning of the national highway at the proposed site outside the twin towns of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

On the court’s directives, the government agencies had in May this year, submitted a report stating the presence of a total of only 188 trees. Of these, 45 trees were supposed to be retained, while 26 of them were to be transplanted while 99 trees were to be cut. Activists had cried foul, highlighting that there was no mention of 73 trees.

The green court is expected to give its final say in the next hearing scheduled for next week.

