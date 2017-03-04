Maharashtra: NCP cries foul, says BJP ‘managed poll’

Mangala Kadam, NCP’s leader in the outgoing civic general body, has alleged that the BJP “spared no effort through money and muscle power to win the PCMC election”. “They also managed the police machinery, election officials and other government departments,” she alleged. Kadam also alleged that PCMC’s election department head Yeshwant Mane has been transferred after “BJP got the work it wanted done from him”. “After the task of winning was accomplished, Mane was transferred from the PCMC so that the truth does not come out.

This clearly shows that the BJP managed the entire show,” said Kadam. However, Mane said he had been transferred before the elections but was asked to stay put. Kadam, who won by a close margin of 800 votes, said, “In every slum in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP distributed huge amounts of money. This was their prime strategy. They attached as many as six slums to my panel. They employed the same trick in all PCMC panels”.