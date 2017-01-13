Maharashtra: National Bioethics Conference on ‘healing, dying with dignity’

A SERIES of discussions on ethical practices in medicine would be held at the National Bioethics Conference (NBC) to be held at Yashada from January 13-15. The theme is ‘Healing and Dying with Dignity: Ethical Issues in Palliative Care, End-of-Life Care and Euthanasia’ Dr Sanjay Nagral, chairperson of the Forum for Medical Ethics Society told media persons on Thursday.

It is being co-organised by the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics, Forum for Medical Ethics Society and Mahila Sarvangeen Utkarsh Mandal. Dr Suresh Kumar, technical advisor, WHO Collaborating Center for Community Participation in Palliative Care and Long-Term Care Institute of Palliative Medicine, Calicut said experts from across the country will speak on how palliative care can be provided at community level.