A Quick Response Team in operation in Pimpri on Sunday. Maha Metro has set up two such teams: one will function in Pimpri and another in Vanaz. Both are tasked to ensure safety as Metro work paces along. (Express Photo: Rajesh Stephen)

Even as the central government has shown its readiness to extend Pune Metro till Nigdi, it has come to light that the corporate sector is not keen to extend its best foot forward to give a hard push to Pune’s most ambitious Metro project. Despite desperate pleas from the Maha Metro, which is implementing the project, the corporate sector has shied away from “identifying” itself with Metro stations. “We are ready to extend the Pune Metro till Nigdi. For this, we were exploring the possibility of seeking financial help from corporates for two Metro stations between Nigdi and Pimpri. But so far there has been no response,” said Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, better known as Maha Metro.

Dixit said the Maha Metro had proposed to the corporates that the Metro stations near their vicinity could be named after their firms. “Besides, we said that stations have architecture and design resembling their respective units. Also, we had proposed that the station located near their firm could have a direct and easy access for their employees,” he said.

Dixit’s reaction regarding Maha Metro’s readiness to extend Pune Metro till Nigdi came following a meeting of Maval MP Shrirang Barne with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi last week. Barne said the Centre was keen to extend the Pune Metro till Nigdi. “For this to happen, the minister said, the PCMC and the state government should extend their share of funds. However, I have requested that the Centre should make special provision for funds in the forthcoming Union budget,” Barne said.

Besides the Pimpri-Nigdi route, the Maha Metro had also approached other corporates like Atlas Copco, Alfa Laval, Sandvik and Marshall companies, seeking their participation in the project. “There are six Metro stations from Pimpri to Dapodi. We have urged the corporates located along the route to participate in the project by ‘taking over’ the stations. It has been six months since we approached them, but we are yet to get any response,” Dixit said. In this case too, Dixit said, the Maha Metro is ready to name the Metro stations after the firms in the area and build the architecture and the design resembling those firms. “Besides, it will provide the firm a direct access to the Metro station,” he said.

The cost of “taking over” the metro station is about Rs 60 crore — which apparently is too high for the corporate sector. However, Maha Metro said the amount could come down. “But they have to approach us at least. We can discuss the issue across the table…we are ready to lower the amount,” he said.

Dixit said that if they get funds from corporates located between Nigdi and Pimpri or between Pimpri and Dapodi, it will help them extend the Metro up to Nigdi. When asked whether they had approached giants like Thermax and Tata Motors, Dixit said, “We would be approaching a maximum number of firms not only in Pimpri-Chinchwad but in Chakan and Talegaon areas as well.” Dixit said that so far 15 per cent of the work on Pimpri-Dapodi route had been completed. “The work on Pune Metro was going at a faster pace than the Nagpur Metro,” he said.

