Maharashtra: Manager of ammunition factory booked by CBI for ‘taking bribes’ from arms dealers

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI in Pune has booked a manager-level official from the marketing and exports office of the Ammunition Factory, Khadki (AFK), on charges of receiving bribes from private arms dealers to allow them to take deliveries of ammunition even after the expiry of necessary certifications.

The CBI has identified the arrested accused as Niranjan C Shah, a junior works manager with the marketing and exports wing of the AFK.

The agency also conducted searches at properties owned by Shah in Pune and Vadodara. According to the FIR, Shah received bribes to the tune of Rs 32 lakh from private arms dealers from across India between 2010 and 2016.

The CBI’s probe has revealed that Shah allegedly received these amounts in his bank accounts as well as the joint accounts of his family members.

CBI officials said Shah primarily dealt with the sale of bore sizes of non-prohibited specifications, which are produced at the AFK and are sold to only registered dealers in the market.

A CBI officer explained that when a dealer orders a set of ammunition, documents known as advice notes are issued in the name of the dealer. The dealer then has to make the payment with a demand draft in favour of the general manager of the ammunition factory, and submit various certificates including a transport permit issued by the police, within a stipulated time period. Otherwise, the order stands cancelled.

The CBI said that Shah, in exchange of bribes, allowed delivery of the ammunition in spite of the dealers not having transport permits and other certificates, and in some cases he did so even after the stipulated time period was over.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now