Malin village: Affected wall wasn’t part of original plan, says College of Engineering team

THE PUNE district collector’s office has issued a one-month ultimatum to contractors to complete repair work of all the damaged walls and structures in Malin village, located around 100 kms from the city.

On June 25, night-long rain, measuring 97mm, had exposed the quality of the newly-constructed walls, which were built as part of a rehabilitation project in April this year.

An expert team from the College of Engineering (CoEP) had visited the site and assured that all the new homes were in good shape and structurally sound.

However, during its two visits since June, the team found that the structures that had developed cracks were constructed without its knowledge.

Sharing their findings with The Indian Express, senior faculty at CoEP and team leader BG Birajdar said, “Upon inspecting the site, it was learned that the cracks have developed on walls, which were not present in the original plan. The contractors might have used substandard quality material and not followed the desired design norm, which is why it developed cracks following the first heavy rainfall.”

Officials added that the last-minute decision of announcing the completion of rehabilitation works could also have resulted in the contractors leaving some key tasks unfinished.

Birajdar said, “Works of drainage lines and other sources of water were not satisfactory. Being rainy season, it was easy for water to stay accumulated at the base of the new structures , which could have later gave-in to pressure in the form of cracks and fissures.”

As a corrective measure, the engineering team has now asked the contractor to reconstruct the wall, as per standards.

“This (new) wall will have deeper and stronger foundation. Construction of the new wall has begun and is expected to be completed within a month,” he added.

A senior geologist who studied the area after the incident pointed out that the soil, which was used as landfill, too, was very loose in nature and had a typical characteristic of withholding greater amounts of water.

“This highly moist soil would not have settled sufficiently, which allowed easy seepage of running water, thus caving-in the roads,” he said.

The collector’s office has asked the contractors to speed-up the repair works, failing which their payments will not be disbursed.

After the completion, CoEP team will visit the site for final inspection before certifying it fit for use.

