Khot announces committee to draft format of new party

ENDING SPECULATIONS about his future course of action, Minister of State for Agriculture Sadashiv (Sadabhau) Khot announced on Saturday the formation of a committee to draw up the form and format of his new organisation. Speaking to The Indian Express, the minister said the name of the committee members will be announced in seven days.

Khot’s expulsion from the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana earlier this month had raised speculations about his political future. Considered a trusted lieutenant of Sanghatana founder MP Raju Shetti, Khot was sacked from the farmers’ union due supposed “anti-party activities”. Khot has also, reportedly, fallen out of favour with many leaders of the Sanghatana due to his alleged “proximity with the ruling BJP and his role in trying to scuttle the farmers’ strike”. There were also speculations that Khot may join the BJP and contest against Shetti in the 2019 elections from Hathkanagale, Kolhapur. “I will decide on my future course of action,” Khote said adding his organisation will “never expel or distrust its members”.

