Maharashtra: In a first, PCMC opts for technical audit of development work

Development works in Pimpri-Chinchwad will undergo a third party technical audit, a move said to be the first-of-its-kind in the state. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated the process to conduct the audit of development works following a directive from the state government to all civic bodies in Maharashtra.

PCMC’s Joint City Engineer Rajan Patil on Monday said the proposal, being prepared by the civic administration, would be placed before the Standing Committee. “The proposal is being prepared by the city engineer’s office. It will be placed before the municipal commissioner, who will place it before the Standing Committee,” he said.

The purpose behind carrying out a third party technical audit is to ensure that development projects are implemented as per the best standards and practices. “The third party is supposed to find out whether set standards and quality have been maintained and whether the project meets various laid-down specifications and criteria,” said Patil.

Civic officials said the directions for audit by the third party, which came from the state government last year, entails conducting technical audit in two phases at two levels —- local self-government bodies and state level. In first phase, 30 government engineering colleges, nominated engineering colleges and government polytechnic colleges would audit the development work undertaken. In the second phase, IIT-Bombay, VJTI, Mumbai and Vishweshvarya Engineering College, Nagpur would act as the third party.

“The objective of the government is to ensure that there is no compromise with the quality of the project which only an independent third party will be able to carry out and not the civic body officials who cannot be expected to show high degrees of objectivity. Besides, the audit will ensure that the project has come up at right place and served its purpose and has not been set up to cater to whims of political leaders,” said a senior official said.

Patil said the state government has directed that the third party technical audit should be conducted by government engineering colleges and they should be paid a certain fees depending on the cost of the project. “For instance, if the project cost is Rs 5 crore, the college appointed for conducting third party audit will get 1 per cent of the amount. If the project cost is Rs 5 to Rs 10 crore, the audit firm will get a fee of .90 per cent,” said an official.

Civic activists said that every year, PCMC carries out development work of nearly Rs 1,000 crore. The civic body takes help of consultants, whose role has always remained under suspicion. “There are no checks and balances vis-a-vis development works. They are carried out here, there and everywhere without proper thought process and application of mind. There are several examples of such faulty projects having been implemented,” said a civic activist.

PCMC officials said if the government college appointed for conducting audit is found to be wanting in its job, then they would not be considered for such a job in future. “Since the second phase of the audit will be conducted at state level, it will come to light whether in the first phase the audit was done appropriately. If not, then the concerned college will be blacklisted for all future work,” an official said.

Advocate Sachin Godambe, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said the audit would help in setting up right project at right place. “For instance, at Nashik Phata, the PCMC had constructed a ramp, which, even three years after completion, has not been opened for traffic. Apparently, the traffic police have not given permission for opening up of the ramp citing traffic chaos at the Nashik-Phata junction. This clearly shows that PCMC had erred in setting up of the project. PCMC is not even acknowledging its mistake,” he said.

