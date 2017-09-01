In 113 buildings, residents teeter on edge of danger

The building collapse in Mumbai has raised the concern of the safety of residents living in dilapidated old structures in the central parts of the city, but the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not succeeded in making the occupants shift out of the 113 buildings that have already been declared in dangerous condition.

According to the PMC administration, there are 384 dilapidated structures, popularly known as wada, in the 16 peth areas in the central part of city. “The PMC has completed the survey of each of the dilapidated structures and had taken relevant action against 111 structures, including pulling down of part or complete structure in dangerous condition,” said Prashant Waghmare, city engineer of PMC.

Incidentally, the PMC’s efforts have not been completely successful as occupants of the 113 dilapidated buildings have failed to vacate the premises despite being served notices for it. “It has been observed that the occupants are poor and have been occupying the rented property for years. They refuse to vacate, fearing they would not have the right on the property after vacating,” he said, adding that they stay there, hoping to get a property in the redeveloped building.

“The state government had introduced a way out to resolve the issue by allowing the PMC to give certificates to the occupants as a proof of stay in the dilapidated building so that they can claim their right even if they vacate the property. However, the occupants still continue to occupy the building in dangerous state despite getting certificates from the PMC,” Waghmare said.

It was not the responsibility of the PMC to rehabilitate the occupants of old dilapidated buildings, but it will have to face the wrath if any untoward incident takes place, he said, adding that the PMC had been informing the local police about the residents living in dilapidated buildings to vacate them forcefully. “There has to be a policy framed for providing temporary accommodation to the occupants till the new structure is constructed in the place of dilapidated structures,” Waghmare added.

