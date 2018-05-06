Maharashtra HSC, SSC: Students panic over result date rumours, board officials say ‘wrong info’

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has clarified that it is yet to declare the result dates for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam. The Board was forced to do so after it was inundated with queries from students and parents, in the wake of reports about the result dates cropping up on social media. MSBSHSE officials urged students and parents not to believe the “unverified” information and said the result dates would be announced soon.

“We appeal to people not to spread panic among students and parents with wrong information. Once the result dates are decided, they will be announced on the official website of the department and through the media. These speculations over WhatsApp, Facebook and other mediums are unnecessary and must stop so that there is no pressure on students,” said Dr Ashok Bhosale, secretary, MSBSHSE, Pune.

Earlier, messages circulated on WhatsApp had claimed that HSC results will be released on May 27 and SSC results on June 6. One of the messages had asked students and parents to keep a list of important documents — such as the income certificate, ration card and Aadhar card, among others — ready. The message also had a phone number, which the parents could call if any of the documents went missing, triggering speculation that some admission agents may have been behind the message. Despite repeated calls, the number went unanswered on Saturday.

Some students said the message made them panic. “I didn’t have some of the documents mentioned in the message and panicked… but when we inquired with our school principal, we realised that these documents were not needed and the result dated have not been declared… these kind of rumours spread almost every year,” said Sagar Pawar, a SSC student.

