Help centre to provide free legal consultancy to sex workers

The Pune District Legal Services Authority, in association with the Maharashtra Tarun Mandal, started a help centre to provide free legal consultancy to the sex workers from Budhwar Peth. “The women who are in this profession often get trapped in legal issues. They do not get proper advice and remain bereft of the legal matters. We are starting this help centre to provide free legal consultancy to the sex workers,” said Pradeep Ashturkar, Secretary of the Pune District Legal Services Authority.

“We intend to solve all legal problems of the sex workers,” said Ashturkar, pointing out that the Maharashtra Tarun Mandal had taken the onus to ensure that such a centre became operational. The help centre is located behind City Post Office and was inaugurated by Ashturkar recently.

The land for the help centre has been provided by the Maharashtra Tarun Mandal, which had been working on this issue for a long time. The centre will remain open seven days a week from 12 noon to 2 pm where advocates and legal volunteers will give consultation to the sex workers.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App