Maharashtra Hadapsar constituency: BJP strengthens presence in NCP bastion

The six electoral panels in Hadapsar Assembly constituency, where the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have held sway so far, the BJP is looking to change the equations this time around. Prior to the 2014 elections, Mahadev Babar from Shiv Sena was the ruling MLA from Hadapsar. He was unseated by the BJP’s Yogesh Tilekar.

The incumbent Mayor of the Pune Municipal Corporation, Prashant Jagtap, as well as two former Mayors — Chanchala Kodre and Vaishali Bankar — are residents of this constituency. All of them are expected to be renominated from the NCP. Former Deputy Mayor, Sunil, alias Bandu Gaikwad, from the Congress is a corporator from this area.

Hadapasar by far has seen some spectacular growth in terms of real estate and industrial growth. Magarpatta city, one of the earliest example of megatownship in the district, is in Hadapsar. Areas like Mohammadwadi, Kondhwa, Mundhwa have high concentration of migrant population while areas like Hadapsar Gaonthan, Sasane Nagar, etc have traditional voters. Also, a sizeable slum voters are also present in many of the wards in the area.

Majority of the 24 corporators in this area at present is from the NCP. In areas of Kondhwa, Mohammadwadi, MNS too has its presence, but there seems to be uncertainty about the party’s chances in the upcoming polls.

Defections to BJP, which has marked other assembly constituencies, is a bit less here. While strong NCP leaders will put their best foot forward to retain their seats in Hadapsar, BJP leaders are trying to take confidence from the the party’s good performance in the assembly and the general elections. The party is trying to use the pro-BJP wave as its main strength. The BJP, however, has an uphill task in the ares as the party’s ground visibility is less as compared to the NCP.