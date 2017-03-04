Maharashtra govt sets Aug 31 deadline to put together statutory bodies at varsities

But student elections may still be a few months away. But student elections may still be a few months away.

Even though the new Maharashtra Universities Act, 2016 came into force on March 1, paving the way for the comeback of student elections in the state, such an election may not take place for a few months. Student elections have been banned in Maharashtra since two decades.

On Friday, Education Minister Vinod Tawde held a meeting in Mumbai with top officials of the higher and technical education department and vice-chancellors across the state to discuss the implementation of the new Act and how it will be rolled out. During the meeting, it was decided that first, norms would be set to conduct student elections.

But student elections may be held only after elections to other statutory bodies — such as the Senate, board of studies, academic and management councils — are conducted.

Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice-Chancellor Wasudeo Gade said, “No final decision was taken about student elections, though it was discussed… it needs to be a very serious exercise and hence norms first need to be formed. This may take two months, after which we would deliberate upon the norms… we were told that August 31 is the deadline for formation of all statutory bodies and hence the procedure for elections and nominations will start immediately. The first priority is to hold Senate elections, tentatively by June second week, followed by elections to the board of studies, management council and then the academic council. To start the procedure, we will first prepare the electoral roll and then publish it, which itself could take upto a month. The nominations by Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor would happen simultaneously with elections… it doesn’t have to wait until election results,” said Gade.

The formation of the statutes, to lay down rules and regulations for the implementation of the Act, has generated the maximum debate. The statutes will specify rules for the appointment of governing and administrative bodies. While under the earlier Act, many of the statutes were designed by the individual university, under the current Act, a committee has been appointed to draft common statutes for all varsities. Now, questions have been raised in academic circles on whether the varsities will lose this right under the new Act.

However, Gade said in the meeting, it was clarified that universities can draft their own statutes, depending on their need in certain areas. “There would be two types of statutes – the first made by the centralised committee, which will largely relate to administrative matters, recruitments et al, and the second which will be drafted by university bodies regarding generalised subjects, examinations and so on,” he said.

Under the new Act, the post of director of Board of College and University Development — the second-most important position in the university — has been abolished. Instead, the appointment of a pro vice-chancellor and four deans is now mandatory.

Gade said vice-chancellors have been asked to send their proposals for the appointment of a pro V-C to the chancellor at the earliest and also start the regular recruitment process of appointing deans by publishing advertisements.

“In the interim period, to ensure that varsity functions are not affected, the V-C has been given the authority to appoint four temporary deans who fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria required for the post… and they will continue till the regular appointments takes place,” he said.