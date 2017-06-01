Maharashtra govt hands over land in Pimpri Sandas to PMC for waste processing plant

In a major boost to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s efforts to increase its capacity of waste processing, the state government on Wednesday handed over 19.9 hectare of forest land at Pimpri Sandas to the civic body to set up a waste processing plant.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister’s Office informed that the state government has handed over the land sought by the PMC for waste processing plant in Pimpri Sandas. Villagers of Pimpri Sandas have been opposing the state government’s move and protested the land measurement activity forcing the state government to complete it through satellite images.

The Shiv Sena had supported the villagers opposing the PMC to acquire forest land for the purpose which was approved by Union Environment Minister.

After the villagers of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi launched a protest against the PMC, depositing waste in the landfill site in the village area, the state government had assured the civic body of providing alternate site for the purpose. Accordingly, the survey was carried out and the forest land in Pimpri Sandas was identified for the purpose. The forest department decided to part away with the land in return of another land. The PMC offered to transfer land acquired in Tulapur to the forest department.

The state government move comes after the chief minister recently gave assurance to the villagers of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi that the PMC would stop depositing the waste at the garbage site in their village jurisdiction while urging them to withdraw their protest. The villagers had opposed the PMC from dumping waste at the dumping site in Phursungi and Uruli Devachi, leading to serious health concerns in the city with garbage bins overflowing across the city.

