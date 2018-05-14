Maharashtra govt asks social justice dept to make plantation a permanent subject

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Planting trees and looking after them is no longer the responsibility of only forest and social forestry department, the state government has now asked the social justice and special assistance department to include ‘tree plantation and nurturing’ as a ‘permanent subject’ in meetings held under the department at various levels.

As per a government resolution released on Friday, all meeting of the social justice department at all levels, will discuss and probe issues pertaining to plantation and tree survival.

“These meetings should review the plantation activities, extent of planted trees surviving and dying, plans for planting new trees at places where old ones failed to survive, finalising locations for carrying out plantations in future, preparation of pits for plantation and checking availability of funds,” reads the government resolution signed by Siddharth Zalte, additional secretary.

The move is a step towards achieving the target of planting 50 crore trees in Maharashtra by the end of 2019. According to government sources, so far, 6.6 crore trees have been planted while the government plans to plant 13 crore trees in 2018 and 33 crore in 2019. The drive was launched on July 1, 2016, when 2 crore saplings were planted in a day. Last year, 4.6 crore saplings were planted as part of the initiative. Of the total 307 lakh hectares of land in Maharashtra, 61.35 lakh hectares, or 20 per cent, is forest. The forest department wants to increase the green cover to 33 per cent.

The GR also directs officers serving at various levels in the social justice department to organise a review tour of planted trees, whenever a senior officer pays a visit to the office.

“The senior officer is expected to check where the planted trees are being conserved properly, to see if the dead trees have been replaced with fresh saplings, to make sure if the trees are watered sufficiently and make sure there are enough personnel to guard the young trees,” it reads.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App