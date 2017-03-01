Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao sets up committee for appointment of new V-C

Vice-Chancellor Wasudeo Gade term to end soon Vice-Chancellor Wasudeo Gade term to end soon

WITH BARELY three months to go before the term of current vice-chancellor Wasudeo Gade comes to an end, Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has constituted a search committee to select new Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Watch What Else is Making News



The committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Dr Anil Kakodkar, chairman of the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission, Government of Maharashtra. Professor Udaykumar R Yaragatti, director, Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur and Bhushan Gagrani, vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO, Navi Mumbai have been appointed as members of the search committee. All members of the committee led by Dr Kakodkar called on Governor Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday.

A noted biologist and life sciences expert, Gade had served as the director of the UoP’s Board for Colleges and University Development (BCUD), which is the second most important office in the varsity, before his appointment as V-C. During his tenure, amongst other honours, the SPPU recently received the A+ grade, which is the top rank from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Gade’s term comes to an end on May 15.