Maharashtra government to implement regulation on drilling borewells

STARTING 2019 summer, the Maharashtra government will implement stringent regulation on drilling of borewells in state. The government plans to introduce real-time monitoring of any digging activity being undertaken in the state. Shekhar Gaikwad, director, Groundwater Survey and Development Agency (GSDA) — which is actively involved in formulating the laws for the regulation — confirmed the move.

Summers are the peak season for drilling borewells and several illegal companies mushroom to carry on drilling activities. It hampers the already depleting groundwater tables that get recharged once a year during the monsoons. High demand for water tankers add to the burden on existing borewells that are used for commercial purposes. Though a dedicated committee, constituted two years ago, has been working to formulate the regulation, the report is said to be in the final stages. “Currently, there are limitations in initiating any legal action against those flouting borewell drilling norms. With this law likely to be enforced from 2019 summers, we are hopeful of regulating it,” Gaikwad told The Indian Express.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App