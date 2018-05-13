Maharashtra government attaches 124 properties, 276 bank accounts and 46 vehicles of DSK Group

Some of the cars seized from Kulkarni. (File) Some of the cars seized from Kulkarni. (File)

THE Maharashtra government has issued a notification to attach 124 properties, 276 bank accounts and 46 vehicles of real estate developer D S Kulkarni, his wife Hemanti and other officials of the DSK Group. They have been charged with cheating over 5,000 depositors to the tune of Rs 260 crore via various schemes.

A notification, issued under the provisions of the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (Financial Establishments) Act 1999, stated, “The state government is convinced that the said persons (Kulkarni, his wife and others) are not likely to return the deposits to the depositors and hence the government has to protect the interests of the depositors.”

“And whereas the properties specified… are alleged to have been acquired by the said persons from and out of the deposits collected from the depositors. Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (Financial Establishments) Act 1999, the government of Maharashtra hereby: a) Attaches the properties of the said persons as specified in schedule and b) appoints the sub-divisional officer of Maval-Mulshi Pune to be the competent authority to exercise control over the properties attached,” it added.

The properties will soon be auctioned as per procedure, said officials. The notification lists properties in Phursungi, Perne, Purandar and Baner in Pune district, Miraj in Sangli district, Mahabaleshwar in Satara district and others in Ratnagiri district. The 276 bank accounts attached by the state have a total balance of total Rs 12.09 crore. The 46 vehicles that have been attached include some high-end luxury cars, some of which have already been seized by the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police in Economic Offences Wing, Nilesh More, said, “As per legal procedures, we had submitted the list of assets of the Group to the Pune district collector. The list was forwarded to the state government, which has now issued a notification of attachment.”

There are at least three FIRs registered in Pune, filed by different depositors, against the company and its top executives, as well as two more FIRs in Kolhapur and Mumbai. The notification has also directed the public prosecutor in these cases to assist the competent authority.

