Maharashtra government announces Rs 1,000 per quintal subsidy for growers of chana, tur

Following loosely in the footsteps of Madhya Pradesh, the Maharashtra government has decided to pay Rs 1,000 per quintal to tur and chana growers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made an announcement to this effect after a cabinet meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. However, trade sources claimed growers will still not be able to realise the government-announced Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Low prices have plagued both tur and chana growers in Maharashtra throughout the season. Both the pulses have traded below their respective MSPs of Rs 5,400 and Rs 4,400 per quintal. Last year’s stock and low uptake is being blamed for the price slide.

In view of the low prices, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) had started procurement of both the pulses. Maharashtra was to see procurement of 4.47 lakh tonnes of tur and 3 lakh tonnes of chana under the scheme. The scheme had called for compulsory registration of farmers who were to be given a date and time when they could sell the produce. Farmers were assured of the MSP, which was to be paid to them within 48 hours.

By May end, Maharashtra had recorded procurement of around 1 lakh tonnes of chana and around 3.24 lakh tonnes of tur. Absence of storage space had prevented Maharashtra from meeting its quota, though procurement of tur was extended by a month.

It is estimated that more than two lakh farmers who had registered to sell tur, along with an equal number of chana farmers, were unable to sell their produce despite registration. Prices of both the commodities had crashed when farmers started selling their produce as the cut off date signaled the end of procurement.

It is estimated that tur farmers have lost as much as Rs 1,060 crore due to failure in meeting the procurement figure. Chana growers, too, faced a similar loss.

Senior officials of the state Marketing Department said financial assistance will be provided to the farmers who had registered to sell their produce but failed. Deadline for procurement of chana, too, has been extended to June 13. However, officials have reservations about any more procurement, citing paucity of space. The total budget for the disbursal is expected to be about Rs 1,000 crore.

Sources in the trading sectors, meanwhile, said the move might not be fruitful, as wholesale prices were at an all-time low. At Latur’s market, the average trading price of chana and tur was Rs 2,990 and Rs 3,695 per quintal, respectively. Even with the additional Rs 1,000, none of the commodities will be able to meet the MSP mark. Latur’s market sets the price trend for pulses in the country, and low prices here resonate in other markets.

Traders said, as farmers would speed up their sales, prices would go further down.

