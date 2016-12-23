Maharashtra: Girl who lost her legs while trying to board train returns home, says aims to become IAS officer

Sayali Sanjay Damdhere Sayali Sanjay Damdhere

Twenty one-year-old Sayali Sanjay Damdhere, who lost her legs while trying to board an express train at Kalyan station in Mumbai two months back, on Thursday returned to her village Udapur in Junnar taluka to a rousing reception.

In October, Sayali was returning to Pune when the tragedy struck. She was trying to board the Indrayani Express early morning when she lost balance and slipped into the gap between the railway platform and the train. She was immediately taken to a local hospital where she was operated upon. Both her legs had to be amputated. For several days, she was in ICU and had to undergo at least two surgeries.

Sayali, along with a relative, had gone to Mumbai to appear for an exam conducted by a coaching institute for IAS aspirants.

After the surgery when she regained consciousness, Sayali cried a lot and was in shock. But soon she recovered and spoke about her dream to become an IAS officer. She told her family that she will not let the tragedy dampen her spirit and determination. She said she will put her might to clear the UPSC exam.

Today as she returned to her village, Sayali reiterated her determination to become an IAS officer. “I will spare no effort to become an IAS officer. I have already started my preparations,” Sayali told Newsline.

Sayali’s father, Sanjay Dhamdhere, who is a schoolteacher in Junnar, said that he was overwhelmed by the reception the villagers, family and friends gave to his daughter. “My daughter is a fighter and I am sure she will overcome the odds of life to make name for herself and her family,” he said.