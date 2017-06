FTII announces slew of short courses

A 20-day screenplay course by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) will commence at Siri Fort in New Delhi on July 21. This was announced by Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) Director Senthil Rajan at a function in New Delhi on Friday.

FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola reiterated FTII’s continuing push under SKIFT (Skilling India in Film and Television) to take film courses to masses. He said FTII will start a course on digital cinematography from July 12 in Port Blair in collaboration with Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration.

