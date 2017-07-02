Four booked in Warje for cheating 183 of Rs 13.95 crore: Cops

The Pune city police have lodged an offence against operators of a chit fund business for allegedly cheating 183 persons to the tune of Rs 13.95 crore. Nirmala Abhimanyu Bhusare (46), resident of Popular Nagar in Warje, has filed an offence in this case at the Warje police station.

Police have booked one Anita Singh, resident of Anandi Nivas in Lakshmi Nagar, Warje, and three others under Sections 406, 419, 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said that complainant Nirmala is known to the accused Anita Singh. It is alleged that Anita started a chit fund business at her residence without seeking the essential government permissions. From 2008 to June 2017, Nirmala deposited Rs 14.1 lakh in Anita’s chit fund, but never got any returns.

Police said that Anita has collected about Rs 13,95,50,569 from 183 persons for chit fund business, but never gave them back. The complainant tried to get the money from Anita, but failed. So she lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Warje police station. Police have initiated probe in this case.

