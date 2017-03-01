Maharashtra: EVM row rages on as candidates who lost hit the street, seek probe

There must be some miscalculation at the administrative level… the final data will make things clear” said Kunal Kumar Pune Municipal Commissioner, above There must be some miscalculation at the administrative level… the final data will make things clear” said Kunal Kumar Pune Municipal Commissioner, above

THE “mismatch” in the tally of polling figures and actual vote count, in the recently-concluded elections to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad, has sparked a controversy, as several defeated candidates have alleged that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were tampered with and they malfunctioned. These candidates have now taken to the city streets to protest. Candidates of all major parties, including the NCP, MNS, Congress and Shiv Sena, have been at the forefront of these protests.

Watch What Else is Making News



In data made public by the PMC’s election office, it was found that at least 14 electoral panels had a lesser vote count than the actual number of votes polled, under a system where voting for each candidate in a four-ward electoral panel was mandatory. As per the election process, the total number of votes cast should remain the same for each of the four wards in an electoral panel and match the polling data.

In some electoral panels, the total vote count was found to be more than the actual number of votes polled. In a letter to the State Election Commission, civic activist Vijay Kumbhar wrote, “There are only 15 electoral panels in PMC and 11 in PCMC where the data on number of votes cast and the final votes counted was the same. This means in 26 and 20 electoral panels, in the PMC and PCMC respectively, there is a mismatch of figures …

If candidates had grievances, they should have lodged a complaint with the returning officer after the results” said Dinesh Waghmare PCMC Commissioner If candidates had grievances, they should have lodged a complaint with the returning officer after the results” said Dinesh Waghmare PCMC Commissioner

NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Sanjog Waghere said, “The BJP is in power and it has resorted to tampering EVMs… ,” said Waghere, adding that the NCP couldn’t have lost in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where the public mood was in favour of the party.

On the controversy, Pune Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar said the election data made public was “preliminary”. “There must be some miscalculation at the administrative level… the final data will make things clear,” he said, adding that they had kept the election process completely transparent and hadn’t received any specific complaints on the “malfunctioning” of EVMs.

They are finding it difficult to digest their shock defeats. But it is wrong to blame the EVMs” said

Girish Bapat District Guardian Minister They are finding it difficult to digest their shock defeats. But it is wrong to blame the EVMs” saidGirish Bapat District Guardian Minister

“It is obvious that the defeated candidates would make allegations, but the election staff work under a lot of pressure and put in their best effort,” said Kumar.

PMC election officer Satish Kulkarni said, “We will look into the figures in each ward and panel, on a case-to-case basis, to find the reason behind the differences in numbers as they should have been the same. However, the postal ballot done on paper might be one of the reasons for the mismatch of figures,”

But State Election Commissioner J S Saharia denied any possibility of the EVMs being tampered with. Saharia said the complainants should approach their respective municipal commissioners.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said, “If the candidates had any grievances, they should have lodged a complaint with the returning officer after the results were declared. The returning officer is the statutory authority in the case”.

Denying any possibility of EVM tampering, the PCMC official said, “The entire process… is held in the presence of representatives of all candidates. The EVM machines are kept in the strongroom in the presence of representatives of candidates… Even during voting, everything is done in the presence of polling agents.”

Waghmare said he had no power to announce an investigation in the matter. “The only remedy for the complainant is to approach the High Court,” he said.

They are finding it difficult to digest defeat: BJP

Refuting the allegations, District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat said, “They are finding it difficult to digest their shock defeats. But it is wrong to blame the EVMs. Everything is done in front of poll representatives…If there was tampering… then how could candidates, other than those from BJP, also win”.