Digital Sakhi: Pilot project launched in 32 villages to impart digital financial literacy to women

The launching ceremony of Digital Sakhi on Thursday. The launching ceremony of Digital Sakhi on Thursday.

Digital Sakhi, a programme on digital financial inclusion for rural women, was launched on a pilot basis in 32 villages in Pune, Solapur and Osmanabad districts, on Thursday.

The programme was launched by L&T Financial Services (LTFS) — a non-banking financial company — in partnership with Action for Agricultural Renewal in Maharashtra (AFARM), an NGO engaged in the promotion of rural livelihoods, enterprise development of socially and economically marginalised rural communities.

‘Digital Sakhi’ is a woman from a rural area with a digital device in hand, equipped with skills and knowledge to confidently impart digital financial literacy training to women in the pilot villages.

The programme will develop a team of 100 ‘Digital Sakhis’ as digital enablers, who in turn will impart training to 1,000 women entrepreneurs to conduct daily transactions using digital modes of payments.

‘She’ will also conduct camps in villages with the aim of sensitising up to to 1,00,000 villagers on various government initiatives and programmes on digitisation and moving towards a less-cash economy.

Speaking at the occasion, Sunil Prabhune, Chief Executive (Rural Finance) and Chief Human Resources Officer, LTFS, said, “In today’s world, true literacy extends beyond the ability to read and write, with digital literacy becoming a crucial enabler. Our endeavour is to assist in empowering citizens, by providing them the tools and the training to transform their lives through technology. ‘Digital Sakhi’ is one such initiative that focuses on empowering rural women through initiating and strengthening their ability to use digital tools targeted at financial inclusion.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App