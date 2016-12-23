Maharashtra: Couple jumps from moving train, girl dies

A teenage couple studying in a college at Talegaon Dabhade is suspected to have jumped from a moving train on Wednesday, resulting in the death of the girl and injuring the boy. Police have identified the deceased girl as Vaishnavi Hemant Lohat (17), a resident of Tukaram Nagar in Talegaon Dabhade. The injured boy has been identified as Pranav Madhukar Garud (18), also a resident of Talegaon Dabhade.

A probe revealed that both of them were studying in Indrayani College. Vaishnavi left home on Wednesday morning, saying she was going to college, but did not return. Her father informed the police and lodged a missing person’s complaint.

Later, during searches, police found her body in Vatan Nagar area located near Talegaon railway station, around 11.30 pm. Soon, police team also found Pranav in injured state at some distance from the girl’s body.

Both were rushed to Talegaon general hospital. Vaishanvi was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Pranav is undergoing treatment and his condition is reported to be critical. Police suspect the couple attempted suicide by jumping off a train after some dispute.