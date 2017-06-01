Constable arrested for ‘taking bribe’

A 30-year-old police constable working with the passport section of the Vimannagar police station was arrested by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau after she was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a couple for the police clearance report for their passport. The constable has been identified as Priyanka Wagh.

After she made the demand for bribe, the couple approached the ACB and after primary verification, a trap was laid on Wednesday. Wagh was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe. The Pune unit of the ACB has appealed to residents to contact 020-26122134, 26132802 or WhatsApp number 7875333333 with complaints about corruption.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App