Will highlight negative effects of demonetisation on rural economy, says BJP ally Swabhimani Paksha

Raju Shetti. (Source: Express) Raju Shetti. (Source: Express)

As the ruling BJP aims to increase its presence in the local bodies of western Maharashtra, Swabhimani Paksha leader MP Raju Shetti has declared that he will not seek a formal alliance with the party. Shetti while speaking to The Indian Express said he has instructed his workers to take decision at the taluka levels and he will not actively campaign for BJP candidates.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

With sizeable following among the cane growers in the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhpur, Pune and Solapur, Swabhimani Paksha is a constituent both in the central and state governments. Sadabhau Khot, a senior leader of the outfit, is a minister of state in the Devendra Fadnavis Cabinet while another leader Ravikant Tupkar is the chairman of the textile board. However, relations between the BJP and its minor ally has been anything but good. Khot, who was rewarded with two more portfolios, has been at the receiving end of farmers’ ire due to his statements post demonetisation.

“We have asked our workers to take decisions about their strategy at the local levels. Other than NCP they are free to ally with any one or fight on their own,” he said. Shetti added that he will not be actively campaigning for BJP candidates but will only go for the campaign of his men. At present, Swabhimani Paksha has five zilla parishad seats in Kolhapur and the party also chaired the building sub-committee of the outgoing body. This time around, the party is ready to contest on more than 100 seats spread across western Maharashtra, Marathwada and in some pockets of Vidarbha. On many seats, nomination forms have been issued to the candidates.

Speaking about demonetisation, Shetti said the move, although good, was implemented in the wrong manner. “The rural economy is majorly cash oriented and is not ready for cashlessness. Post demonetisation many farmers had called me to complain how the traders were forcing them to take withdrawn notes – the government had not put proper mechanism in place,” he said. During the elections, Shetti said he will be campaigning about the negative effects of the move on the rural economy.