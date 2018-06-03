Two arrested for thrashing woman in Maharashtra

The duo were arrested on Saturday. (Representational) The duo were arrested on Saturday. (Representational)

A middle-aged woman was allegedly stripped naked and mercilessly thrashed by her relatives in public at Yergaon village in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra last week. While the police had initially registered a complaint of non-cognisable offence against the culprits, however, they later turned it into a cognisable one following intervention by activist Paromita Goswami.

“The 55-year-old lady was having a dispute with her relatives living in the neighbourhood. On May 27, an argument broke out between her and two of her relatives, Prabhakar and Navnath Nagapure. The duo then reportedly dragged her out of her house and started beating her. During the assault, the woman’s clothes came off but the two continued to beat her and even told the onlookers to shoot a video. The lady fell unconscious but the two continued to assault her,” Goswami told The Indian Express.

The woman was rescued by village police patil Chanduji Chaware and taken to the police station. However, she later approached Goswami when police inspector of Mul, where her village is located, refused to take cognisance of her plea to arrest the accused.

“When I asked the police inspector why he did not register the complaint as a cognisable offence, he told me it was a family dispute. I decided to approach Superintendent of Police Niyatee Thakar, who directed the registration of cognisable offence against the culprits who were finally arrested on Saturday,” Goswami said.

When asked why a complaint of cognisable offence was not registered against the culprits in the beginning, Thakar said, “The two sides have been in a dispute for quite some time. After sending the woman for a medical check-up, we did register the offence and arrested the two.”

Chawre said, “The woman is in the habit of registering complaints against the two. She was often cautioned by people that doing so may lead to trouble some day. But she didn’t pay heed. When something really happened, no one came to her rescue.”

The woman’s husband is believed to be unstable and was also beaten up by the culprits when he tried to rescue his wife. The two of them have a son who is working as a labourer in Pune and a daughter who is now married.

