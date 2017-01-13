Maharashtra: CBI arrests sub-inspector for accepting bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a sub-inspector working with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Pune Railway Station for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a food vendor. The sub-inspector, identified as Kishor Ingale, was allegedly demanding money from the vendor for allowing him to do business in the trains. The vendor approached the CBI, upon which a trap was laid at the Pune Railway Station on Wednesday afternoon. Ingale was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from the vendor.

Watch What Else is Making News



A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The CBI officials said that searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of Ingale in Pune, which has led to recovery of documents relating to property and two bank accounts. The arrested accused was produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases in Pune on Thursday.