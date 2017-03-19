Maharashtra budget 2017: No allocation for Pune airport site

A year after the Purandhar site was finalised for the proposed Pune International Airport, the state government has failed to make an allocation for the same in the budget. The State Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Saturday, however, made allocations for Pune Metro, the Smart City project and the ambitious plan to clean up the Mula-Mutha river.

Last year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced Purandhar as the final site for the proposed international airport. It took well over 15 years for the site to be decided and the survey works for the same have already begun. Besides the airport, Ring Roads and other infrastructure projects are also planned along the route to further develop the area.

The budget failed to make any reference to the project, instead airport projects of Shirdi, Karad, Amravati, Solapur and Chandrapur have been allocated Rs 50 crore. Of these, the Shirdi airport would soon be operational.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now