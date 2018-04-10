Maharashtra Assembly elections: Eye on polls, aspirants get ready for BJP tickets, challenge sitting MLAs

There are eight Assembly segments in Pune. (File) There are eight Assembly segments in Pune. (File)

By Ajay Jadhav

With a year to go for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, aspirants from the BJP have started gearing up to lay claims for party tickets and challenge sitting legislators in their respective Assembly segments. There are eight Assembly segments in Pune city. The Kasba Assembly segment, which is the oldest part of the city, has been represented by state minister Girish Bapat for a long time. In 2014 Assembly election, he had to face a tough fight from MNS candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, who is now a Congress-allied corporator in the PMC.

This time around, many corporators from the BJP are laying claims to contest. Senior BJP leaders Ganesh Bidkar and Dheeraj Ghate tried hard in the previous election, but failed to get party tickets as the BJP preferred experienced Girish Bapat over others. Now, BJP corporator Hemant Rasane has also jumped into the fray while mayor Mukta Tilak is also seen as a potential candidate from Kasba Assembly segment.

In Parvati Assembly segment, BJP leader in PMC Srinath Bhimale has already started to reach out to voters as part of preparation for the assembly poll. The segment is currently represented by BJP’s Madhuri Misal. Another most sought after tussle is likely to be in Kothrud with senior BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol laying claim for the Assembly segment, which is presently represented by Medha Kulkarni.

In Shivajinagar Assembly segment, sitting BJP legislator Vijay Kale is likely to face a tough fight from Anil Bhosale, who had become closer to the BJP during the civic polls after his wife was denied ticket by the NCP. Bhosale is presently a member of the legislative council and is likely to try his luck in the Assembly elections. Siddhart Shirole, son of city MP Anil Shirole, is also seen as a contender for the seat owing to his family’s hold in the segment.

The BJP has realised that the Vadaonsheri Assembly seat will not be as easy as in the previous election. The party has been focusing on the development of the area through PMC corporator Yogesh Mulick, brother of legislator Jagdish Mulick. There are a few leaders from other political parties who may try to switch sides to get a BJP ticket. The Hadapsar Assembly seat is represented by Yogesh Tilekar. He is state youth BJP chief, but has failed to establish a connect with the public in last four years. The Assembly segment has a strong presence of the NCP and the Shiv Sena.

The seat of Khadakwasla Assembly is considered crucial as it is part of Baramati segment, which is represented by Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, in the Lok Sabha. Sitting BJP legislator Bhimrao Tapkir has managed to win the seat twice. BJP corporator Prasanna Jagtap, who joined the party after leaving Congress ahead of the civc elections, is also trying hard to get the party ticket to contest the Assembly poll.

The Pune Cantonment Assembly seat is represented by state minister Dilip Kamble. The segment is considered to be one of the safest segments for the BJP. However, he might face contenders this time with BJP managing to come to power in Pune Cantonment Board. His brother is a senior BJP corporator in PMC.

