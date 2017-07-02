Another senior citizen duped of Rs 31.92 Lakh in advance fee scam

In yet another incident, a senior citizen has been duped of Rs 31.92 lakh in an advance fee scam. The victim, a 75-year-old resident of Kothrud area, has lodged an offence in this case against three persons at the Alankar police station.

Police have booked the trio, named as Chadda, Swati Sharma and Minakshi Gupta, under Sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police said that between January 2017 to May 2017, the three accused, claiming to be government officials, called the complainant repeatedly on his cell phone saying they wanted to return Income Tax related amount of about Rs 38 lakh to him. As the complainant started believing in the accused person, they asked him to deposit money as processing fees for claiming the amount. The complainant then deposited about Rs 31,92,720 as per the instructions of the accused persons, but never got any returns. Police said he has filed a first information report (FIR) in this case on Friday.

Police inspector Vijaykumar Shinde is investigating the case. Inspector Shinde said the complainant is a retired person and investigation has been initiated for tracing the whereabouts of accused persons. Police suspect that the accused persons used fake names and details for cheating the senior citizen in this case and are suspected to have committed more such crimes.

Earlier this week, a 62-year-old man had lodged a complaint at the Koregaon Park police station, as per which, online fraudsters duped him of Rs 33.23 lakhs in an advance fee scam. Police had accordingly booked the accused persons, named as Phillip Richard, Mohammed Hazi and three others, under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Information Technology Act.

The accused persons contacted the complainant on email and cell phone, saying that one Lilian Indrisa’s father has died about 16 years before and has kept 6.5 million dollars in her name. The complainant was offered good returns for remaining a guarantor for claiming this amount. Later, the complainant made online payments of Rs 28,31,500 as per the instructions of the fraudsters as charges, but never got any returns. Police inspector D B Bhosale is investigating the case.

