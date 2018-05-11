Maharashtra: 65 houses in Phaltan village get electricity for the first time

As part of the Pradhan Mantri Soubhagya Yojana-Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar scheme, free-of-cost electricity connections are being offered to people below the poverty line. As part of the Pradhan Mantri Soubhagya Yojana-Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar scheme, free-of-cost electricity connections are being offered to people below the poverty line.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) has set up electricity connections at 65 households in Songav village in Phaltan taluka. Most of the people here are farm labourers and several live below the poverty line. As part of the Pradhan Mantri Soubhagya Yojana-Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar scheme, free-of-cost electricity connections are being offered to people below the poverty line.

Yashoda and Shrirang Mane, both in their 70s, live by themselves in the village. Until the MSEDCL electrified their house, an oil lamp was the only source of light at night. Dnayaneshwar Ardad, MSEDCL’s public relations officer at Baramati zone, said, “Yashoda and Shrirang Mane lived alone. Their children have migrated for employment. Yashoda works on a farm while Shrirang is unable to work. During monsoon, they live in virtual darkness.”

Satish Rajdeep, executive engineer of Phaltan division, and Mahendra Suryavanshi, deputy executive engineer, visited Songav village thrice and set up at least 11 new poles to provide electricity.

Across 41,928 villages in Maharashtra, at least 98,356 households are electrified and the rest will be provided electricity under the Saubhagya Yojana and the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana by December 2018, MSEDCL officials said. Areas which do not have the necessary infrastructure will be provided funds and the backward areas will be given electricity connections through the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA).

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App