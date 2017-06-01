30-yr-old woman arrested for ‘attempting to kidnap’ 12-yr-old girl in Parvati Darshan area

Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman on Tuesday night for allegedly trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl near Panchsheel Square in Parvati Darshan area. The incident took place around 8.30 when the girl, a resident of the same area, was on her way to a nearby grocery store. The suspect woman, identified as Taradevi Tamang, approached her on the pretext of offering her a chocolate and held her hand.

As she was trying to pull her away, the girl raised alarm. Some of the passersby caught hold of Tamang and rescued the girl. They then took the woman to a nearby police chowky and later she was put on arrest after a First Information Report was registered. Police said the woman currently stays in Budhwar Peth. An offence of attempt of kidnapping has been registered against Tamang.

