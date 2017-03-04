Maharashrta civic elections: Pune stands up against bogus voting

Agarwal with a copy of the police complaint. Arul Horizon Agarwal with a copy of the police complaint. Arul Horizon

When 45-year-old Dinesh Agarwal, a resident of Gangadham in Market Yard, reached the voting centre in Panchadeep Bhavan to vote in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election at noon on February 21, he found, much to his shock, that someone else had already voted in his name.

Agarwal, a project manager at Tech Mahindra, is a voter from panel no. 36. Once he became aware of the ‘bogus voting’, he questioned the staff at the pooling booth. “I told them I had not voted… I showed them my Aadhar card as identity proof… which didn’t have an ink mark. The staff checked the papers and told me that a person came with a driving licence in my name and voted… they admitted it was a case of bogus voting. They asked me to deliver a tender vote. I did so… but it was only half justice,” said Agarwal.

“I asked the polling booth staff to give it in writing… but they refused to do so. I asked them to take my complaint… but they refused to do so again. So I approached Assistant Regional Officer Umesh Mali at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch. He asked me to lodge a police complaint, so I went to the Market Yard police chowki. But the cops were reluctant to look into my case, they said it was an issue for the Election Commission… I insisted that I wanted to lodge a complaint … After voting got over at 5.30 pm, police came to the polling booth and confirmed that bogus voting had taken place,” he said.

“… I went to the police station on February 22. It was then that police accepted my complaint application… Finally, on March 1, police called me… they registered an FIR. I hope the police investigate the case properly and find out who the bogus voter was,” said Agarwal.

Sub-inspector R J Honrao, who is investigating the case, said, “We will conduct an inquiry of staff present at the polling centre … further action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry’s outcome.”

Agarwal said he has also filed a complaint on the SEC website.