Maha-Metro’s plan for Shivajinagar station: Three floors, 3 routes, 3 stations and 1 bus stop

The state government has urged the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) to develop a multi-storey station in Shivajinagar, where three Metro rail routes will intersect at a common point. The two Metro rail routes to be developed by Maha-Metro were supposed to intersect at a point in Shivajinagar, but the route being developed by the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) would have intersected the two routes of Maha-metro at different points.

“A meeting chaired by state urban development officials was held to resolve the issue and it was decided that a mega multi-storey Metro station will be developed at Shivajinagar with three routes intersecting at a common point,” said Brijesh Dixit, MD, Maha-Metro.

He said the first three floors of the multi-storey metro station building at Shivajinagar will have three stations of the three routes. “There will be a separate station for each Metro route, one on each floor. This will also enable commuters to switch routes as per their requirements,” said Dixit, adding that the rest of the floors would be commercially utilised to generate revenue for Pune Metro rail.

The station building will also have a bus stand so that commuters will be able to travel further, he added.

While two Metro depots have been planned — one in Kothrud and the other at Shivajinagar — Dixit said more depots may be set up as per requirement. “The Maha-Metro has planned a metro city at two locations in Nagpur to make the mode of transport feasible, as 10,000 houses in the vicinity of metro rail stations would provide them the required number of passengers. A similar plan is going to be worked out for Pune Metro rail,” he said.

Dixit said the Maha-Metro is also planning a river-view facility, as the Metro rail route passes across Mutha river. He said there would be skywalks in the Deccan area that would give direct access till the metro rail station for pedestrians from F C Road and J M Road. The tender for the Pune Metro rail for one route would be opened on March 30 while the tender for the other route would be opened in April, and the actual work is expected to begin by April end.

Admitting that local residents would be inconvenienced during the construction of Metro rail, Dixit said, “Maha-Metro will ensure minimum inconvenience to citizens during construction activity.”

“Maha-Metro will use social networking sites to connect with residents of Pune to discuss all issues related to the development of the Metro rail project. A direct connection with residents will help resolve public issues during the construction of the project,” said Dixit.